Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,123 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA opened at $98.74 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

