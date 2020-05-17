Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 177,451 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Ameren worth $35,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

