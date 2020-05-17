Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

