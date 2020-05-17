Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 266.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,016 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 317,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Xilinx worth $34,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

