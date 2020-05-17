Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Hilton Hotels worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 831,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

