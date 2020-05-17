Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.46 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

