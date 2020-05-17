Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133,585 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.42% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $34,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.78 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $563.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.