Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.