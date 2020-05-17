Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Qorvo worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,070,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,812. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

