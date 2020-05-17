Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $29,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Edison International stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

