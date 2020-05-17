Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 419,513 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Duke Realty worth $28,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

