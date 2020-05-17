Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 101,944 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of United Therapeutics worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

