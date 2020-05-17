Royal Bank of Canada Trims SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Target Price to $7.00

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley downgraded SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $72,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

