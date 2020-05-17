Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

