Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $114,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

