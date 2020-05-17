Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) SVP Sells $541,881.60 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $40.40 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

