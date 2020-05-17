Richard Sarnoff Sells 66,666 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -606.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 122.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

