Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of RYTM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,338 shares of company stock worth $1,564,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

