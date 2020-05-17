Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,030 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,538 shares of company stock worth $26,328,278 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

