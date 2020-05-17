Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116,352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.