Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.