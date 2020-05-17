Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $153.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.