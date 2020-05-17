Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,652 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

