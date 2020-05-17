Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Waters worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Waters by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 22,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

WAT stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

