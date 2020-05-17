Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,204 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

