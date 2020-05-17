Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,542,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,864 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,165 shares of company stock valued at $561,951. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

