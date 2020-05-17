Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.