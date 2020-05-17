Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 472,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

