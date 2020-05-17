Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 31,168 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

