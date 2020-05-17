Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 277 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $354.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $354.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,578 shares of company stock worth $44,216,792. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

