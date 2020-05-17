Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,097 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 673,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 234,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

