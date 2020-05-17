RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RHEINMETALL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.