Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

RVLV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

