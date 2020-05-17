Reviewing FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and BankUnited (OTCMKTS:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BankUnited and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.57% 7.41% 0.66% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and FFD Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 0.90 $313.10 million $3.13 4.47 FFD Financial $19.27 million 2.85 $6.32 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BankUnited and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38 FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.44%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats FFD Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

