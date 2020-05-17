Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Realty Income worth $34,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:O opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.