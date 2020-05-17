Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$14.54 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

