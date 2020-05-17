Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

METC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

