Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

