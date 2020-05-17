Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $1,640,461.68 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.55. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

