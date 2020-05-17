Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

