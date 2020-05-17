Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Raised by Analyst

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 and sold 18,085 shares valued at $215,828. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

