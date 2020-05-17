Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Lowered by Analyst

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

