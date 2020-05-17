Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Reduced by William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $5.14 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

