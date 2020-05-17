Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Reduced by B. Riley

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

