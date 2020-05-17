Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NYSE AWI opened at $68.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.