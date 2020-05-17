Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 60.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

OR stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $18,072,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

