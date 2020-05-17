Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

STSA stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $339.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $67,470.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

