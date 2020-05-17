Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reduced by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.