Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Decreased by Analyst

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.22 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.