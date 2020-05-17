Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

